Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Decreases By 57.4%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Provident Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

