Short Interest in Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) Expands By 493.9%

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 493.9% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PPGH stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Poema Global has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Poema Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

