Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Grows By 300.0%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PICC Property and Casualty stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 17,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.