Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Grows By 313.3%

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OBT. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OBT opened at $41.00 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

