Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Decreases By 91.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MBTC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

