Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Grows By 1,075.0%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,848. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.