Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Decreases By 86.2%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
About mPhase Technologies
