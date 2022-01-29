Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Decreases By 86.2%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

