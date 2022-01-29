Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 128.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 17,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

