Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Rises By 466.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

