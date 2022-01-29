Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Rises By 650.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

