Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Expands By 177.8%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Goldsource Mines stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

