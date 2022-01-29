Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rises By 513.5%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 513.5% from the December 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flora Growth stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 573,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,382. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.