Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Rises By 2,681.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 2,681.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $45.22 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 143,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 194.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 132,872 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,446,000.

