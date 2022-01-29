Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Rises By 2,681.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 2,681.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $45.22 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
