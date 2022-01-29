Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Rises By 471.8%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a growth of 471.8% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 188,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,967. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

