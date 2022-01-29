Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Decreases By 53.4%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 152,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,059. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.