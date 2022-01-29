Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rises By 381.8%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 381.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CBGPY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 27,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,142. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

CBGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

