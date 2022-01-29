Short Interest in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rises By 275.3%

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CYAD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. 53,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,154. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

