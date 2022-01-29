Short Interest in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Expands By 314.8%

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 14,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,874. Cascade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Cascade Acquisition by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 972,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757,406 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.