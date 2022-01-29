Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Decreases By 55.7%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CareRx stock remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. CareRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Get CareRx alerts:

Separately, raised their price target on shares of CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.