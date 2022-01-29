Short Interest in Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Increases By 300.0%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BURCA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Burnham has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.43.
About Burnham
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.