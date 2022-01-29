Short Interest in Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Increases By 300.0%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BURCA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Burnham has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Burnham alerts:

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.