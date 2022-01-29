Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Decreases By 96.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY remained flat at $$7.16 during midday trading on Friday. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.
Bouygues Company Profile
