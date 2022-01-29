Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Decreases By 96.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY remained flat at $$7.16 during midday trading on Friday. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

