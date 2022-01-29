Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Expands By 433.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 75,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,261. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

