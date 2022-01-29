Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 64.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 30,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,050. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

