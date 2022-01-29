Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Increases By 143.7%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.
OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.74. 47,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,160. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
