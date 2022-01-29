Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rises By 135.4%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the December 31st total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.0 days.

Shares of DETNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

DETNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Danske downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

