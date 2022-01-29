Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:TMG opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.51 million and a PE ratio of 61.67.
About The Mission Group
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.