Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.51 million and a PE ratio of 61.67.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.