Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,528.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,422.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.