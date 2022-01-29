Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,528.67.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,422.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52-week low of $780.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.