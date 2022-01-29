Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €178.00 ($202.27) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR:SAE opened at €107.60 ($122.27) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.03.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.