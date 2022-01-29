SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $116,094.21 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.33 or 0.06756022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00290204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.00780462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00066644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00240637 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.