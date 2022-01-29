Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Shell Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE SHLX opened at $12.93 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

