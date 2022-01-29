SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.28. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.