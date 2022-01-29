SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,816,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

