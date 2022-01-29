SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

