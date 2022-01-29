SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 149,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 384,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

