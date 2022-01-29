SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $123,000 in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

