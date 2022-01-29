SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $108,000 in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 47.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 122,349 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Humanigen by 16.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HGEN stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

