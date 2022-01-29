SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $107,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUV stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

