SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,313,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CURO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.