SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 57.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,378,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 867,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.57. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.