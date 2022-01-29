SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 26,987 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 448,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQB. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

