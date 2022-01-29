SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

