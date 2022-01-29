SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $31,754,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

In related news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last ninety days.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

