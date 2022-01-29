Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 20,988.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Seven Arts Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television.

