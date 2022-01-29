ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $89.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.