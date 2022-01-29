ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.