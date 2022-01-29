Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

