Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.98

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.98 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.55). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,397,387 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.98. The stock has a market cap of £677.61 million and a P/E ratio of -210.00.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

