Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.98

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.98 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.55). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,397,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £677.61 million and a PE ratio of -210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.98.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

