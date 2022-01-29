SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,005,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 167,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

SLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a market cap of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 148,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

