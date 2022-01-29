SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.80

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 87590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

